A new half billion-dollar village similar in size to Queenstown is planned for the nearby Jack's Point at the foot of the Remarkables and images have been released showing its possible design.

John Darby of Darby Partners has issued a statement outlining his plans for what is now only a residential and golf community, telling of his plans for the new commercial and retail hub.

New village planned at Jack's Point. Photo / Darby Partners

"Queenstown's master-planned community, Jack's Point is entering its next phase of key development with the construction of its central hub, Jack's Point Village," his statement said.

"The lakefront village is a similar size to central Queenstown with an integrated mix of residential, commercial and visitor accommodation set 10 minutes' from the airport. Residential and hotel planning is already well advanced, with 110 Village homes priced from $699,000 starting construction this week, and a five-star waterfront hotel plan soon to be unveiled," the statement said.



Plans were designed by Darby Partners Limited and Darby said he had been instrumental in the area's development for more than 20 years.

Advertisement

"The village is a game-changer for Queenstown and will attract a broad range of people to live and work there," his statement said.



"This is a rare and exciting inter-generational opportunity to be part of a new sustainable township in Queenstown's major growth corridor. The high-quality homes under construction in the Village start well below the average price for Queenstown, and will appeal to first home buyers, retirees and everyone in between," Darby said.



The new village would meet the needs of Jack's Point's planned 8000-people community and risiting visitor needs for accommodation and amenities.

How the new village might look. Photo / Darby Partners

"It will be a sought-after shopping and recreational destination in its own right, with a mix of visitor accommodation totalling 600 rooms, set in a spectacular location beneath the Remarkables mountain range with sunny northern exposure and direct access to Jack's Point's 1270ha of natural open space, 25km of trails and the internationally acclaimed golf course," the statement said.



Darby Partners has appointed CBRE to consult on collaboration partners for key commercial elements of the village.



"These are unique development parcels ready for partners looking to be part of the township with small retail, residential, business and hospitality components. Given central Queenstown is largely locked up by investors, Jack's Point Village presents a chance to participate in this thriving community and growing visitor economy," Darby said.



The village design promotes the use of sustainable materials and green engineering systems throughout its built environment, above and below ground. Work to reticulate services throughout Jack's Point Village is now largely completed, and the civil infrastructure stage of the Village is currently underway.



"We are now ready for the final phase, to fulfil the Village vision for a lively mix of shops, restaurants, small businesses, homes, visitor accommodation and a strong community base," Darby said.