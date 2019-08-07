Napier Port shares are expected to be priced near the top of their indicative $2.27 to $2.60 range, despite uncertainty in the log export trade.

Final pricing for the float - which will see current owner the Hawke's Bay Regional Council's ownership diminish to 55 per cent - is expected out tomorrow.

A "book-build" auction-style process among institutions finished today. There is no public pool.

The sale of 90 million shares is expected to raise between $204.3 million and $234m and the company expects to list on the NZX on August 20.

Most of the proceeds will be used to

