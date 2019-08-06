L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, is losing its longtime chief marketing officer Ed Razek, a departure that adds to the turbulence at the once-dominant lingerie company.

Razek is retiring, according to a note sent to employees by Leslie H. Wexner, the company's chief executive.

Victoria's Secret — which for years defined female sexiness for many Americans — is struggling to reinvent itself in the #MeToo era. The company recently hired its first openly transgender lingerie model, Valentina Sampaio, 22, for a photo shoot. The Brazilian model's agent, Erio Zanon, said that Sampaio would appear in marketing for

