A McDonald's employee was fired after refusing to serve a paramedic, saying "we don't serve your kind here".

Florida paramedic Anthony Quinn entered a McDonald's restaurant last week to use the bathroom and was told they don't accept officers.

Quinn quickly corrected the employee, revealing he was not an officer but instead a paramedic.

However, his explanation was met with more hate.

Advertisement

"I walk into McDonald's just to use the bathroom and an employee goes we don't accept officers in here," Quinn wrote on Facebook.

"I tell her I'm not an officer. She then says anyone with a badge. Then says it to my partner as he walks in to order food, says we don't serve your kind here."

Caspers Company, which owns the specific McDonald's in Florida, confirmed the employee has since been fired.

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that took place at one of our restaurants last night. We, like you, were upset and disappointed and took immediate action.

"The employee has been terminated. What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders. We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology."

The spokesperson said that the store respects law enforcement. "We love, admire, and support them in any way we can. We do our best to be there for them when they need us as they are always there for us ..."

Despite being on the receiving end of the employee's questionable service, Quinn has since explained he regrets ever going public about the incident.

"I understand the employee was terminated and McDonald's took appropriate action, thank you," he said.

Advertisement

"I am putting the situation behind me and going to continue to help people to the best of my ability. Thank you."