The New Zealand share market dropped by just under 2 per cent in late morning trade, led by a sharp decline in market heavyweight A2 Milk, but the broader market was mostly steady despite a big fall on Wall Street.

By late morning, the S&P/NZX50 index was down by 1.97 per cent at 10,543, mostly in response to a 70 cent, or 4.1 per cent decline in a2 Milk to $16.35.

Overnight, rising world trade tensions drove the US sharemarket to its biggest one-day drop so far this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 767 points or 2.9 per cent to 25,717.74.

Mark Lister, head of private wealth research at Craigs Investment Partners, said it was a "hefty" fall for the local market.

As expected, the high yielding defensive stocks, such as telco Spark - down four cents at $3.99 - and power generator Meridian - also down four at $4.73 - held up well.

"We are holding up better than those offshore markets because of the defensive nature of our market," Lister said.

"The growth and cyclical end of town is where it is being felt," he said.

In the "growth" category, cinema software company Vista Group was down 37 cents at $5.60 and infrastructure software provider Gentrack fell 21 cents or 4 per cent to $5.12.

US stocks had plummeted after China struck back in response to President Donald Trump's threat to levy further tariffs on Chinese goods in the ever-growing trade war.

Beijing allowed the yuan to slump to its lowest exchange rate in 11 years on Monday, a move Chinese officials characterised as an explicit means of levelling the playing field after Trump ended a short-lived cease-fire in the trade war last week by announcing plans to slap 10 per cent tariffs by September 1 on the remaining US$300 billion in Chinese imports that had not yet been hit with steep levies.