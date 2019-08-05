Unemployment has dropped to an 11 year low - defying gloomy economic forecasts that it was on the rise.

The unemployment reate was 3.9 per cent in the June 2019 quarter, down from 4.2 per cent in the March 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said.

This is the lowest unemployment rate since the June 2008 quarter, when it was 3.8 per cent.

Economists had anticipated the rate would rise to 4.3 or 4.4 per cent and had warned of growing slack in the jobs market.

There were no signs of that in today's data.

"Since late 2012, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has largely been tracking down towards levels seen before the global financial crisis in 2008," said labour market and household statistics senior manager Sean Broughton.

On the wages front, private sector wage inflation – including overtime - rose 0.8 percent in the quarter for a 2.2 per cent annual increase.

Public sector wage inflation was up 0.4 percent in the quarter for a 2.2 percent annual gain.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the labour market statistics were much stronger than expected.

They had "confounded" forecasts by the Reserve Bank and market economists.

The fall in unemployment "essentially reflected a jump in employment

without any corresponding response in labour supply," he said.



"However, given the inherent volatility and uncertainty in the series, we're inclined to take the data with a grain of salt," he said. "This is particularly so given the forward indicators of the labour market continue to deteriorate."

The data didn't change his view on RBNZ rate policy.

"We still expect a 25bps rate cut tomorrow and a further cut in November, taking the OCR to 1 per cent."