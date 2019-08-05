Early Monday, 8chan, the anonymous message board where the man accused of carrying out the El Paso, Texas, massacre posted his manifesto, went offline.

The man most responsible for the outage wasn't Jim Watkins, 8chan's owner, or his son Ronald, the message board's administrator.

Instead, the decision to take 8chan offline, at least temporarily, fell largely to Matthew Prince, chief executive of little-known San Francisco company Cloudflare.

Cloudflare provides tools that protect websites from cyberattacks and allows sites to load content more quickly. It is a critical tool for sites like 8chan where extremists gather. Without the kind of protection

