"This is a full nude shoot to be conducted underwater," a woman said into a phone, her voice carrying across a row of cubicles.

"Right, that's right," she continued. The person on the other end didn't seem to quite get it. "As in, it won't be on land."

It was a Tuesday morning at the Westwood headquarters of Playboy Enterprises, and editors were preparing to close their summer issue. Gathered between a velvet love seat and a view of Santa Monica, they discussed upcoming stories — a piece on BDSM, a profile of Pete Buttigieg — while in the kitchen,

Related articles:

The 'Big Bunny' gets grounded

What's the 'Playboy Gaze'?

Using sex to sell

'The era of fuzzy dice and mud flaps is over'