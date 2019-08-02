COMMENT:

Who should investigate a crisis?

Crises are unfortunately a daily occurrence in our lives. Media reports of plane crashes, product recalls, water contamination and data breaches are only a few examples of crises reported in the news.

How do companies learn from crises? A good starting point is an investigation following the crisis. Both the botulism crisis at Fonterra and the water contamination crisis at Havelock North are examples of crises that were followed by investigations.

An important issue that an organisation faces after experiencing a crisis is deciding who to appoint to investigate the crisis. Two important factors

