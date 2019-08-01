A Swedish retailer has listed the upcoming PlayStation 5 on its website for pre-order and customers are describing the listed price as "eye-watering" and a "heart attack".

Swedish customers can pre-order the newest PlayStation model from Media Markt for 9999 Swedish Krona, or about NZ$1580.

This price is a lot higher than the price of any gaming console ever.

Sony has a history of expensive pre-order prices on its consoles. In 2007, the PlayStation 3 made headlines because of its expensive launch price, retailing in New Zealand for NZ$1200 for the 60GB model.

By comparison, six years later, the brand launched the PlayStation 4 in New Zealand for NZ$650.

According to the Media Markt website, the price is a placeholder only and subject to change.

Experts believe the console will launch at a more affordable NZ$610.

The PlayStation 5 will feature a custom SSD and a 7nm Zen 2 eight-core CPU based on AMD's Ryzen chips. It'll also include a custom GPU based on the Radeon's Navi chips and 8K resolution.

It's scheduled to be out in late 2020.