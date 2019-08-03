COMMENT:

After many frustrating years calling for serious action to address climate change, amplified recently by striking school children, it seems action is finally taking shape.

Like most environmental issues the proposed Zero Carbon Bill provides a timely opportunity for those already tackling sustainability head on but equally brings a potential threat for the majority of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) who aren't.

The Zero Carbon Bill is one of a number of changes that will impact all businesses. All sectors from food, energy, transport and manufacturing to tourism need to adjust. Other changes, such as new procurement criteria, investor

