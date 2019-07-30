A plane carrying at least 60 passengers has crashed on the tarmac at Perth Airport.

The aircraft, operated by Cobham Aviation, impacted with a light tower while taxiing, Perth Airport has said.

The incident occurred at 2.20pm Perth time (4.20pm AEST).

Cobham Aviation operates services for Qantas as well as for resources companies to mining towns.

"Emergency services are onsite, however there are no injuries to passengers or crew," said Perth Airport in a statement.

"This incident has not impacted any other operations or services at Perth Airport".

The West Australian has reported that passengers said the brakes on the jet failed as it was approaching the terminal and it rolled and crashed into a lighting structure.

They said it as a "massive jolt" and were told not to take photos or videos as they left the plane.

The Cobham terminal, that services the regional flights, has reportedly been evacuated.