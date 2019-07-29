State-owned company KiwiRail and the Beehive are batting away questions over lack of public disclosure of new board appointments, including at chairman level.

Two new directors were appointed earlier this month to the board of KiwiRail, which was allocated $1 billion of taxpayer funds in this year's Budget, and the acting chairman Brian Corban has been appointed chairman.

None of the appointments have been publicly announced, and only one new director shows on KiwiRail's website.

A KiwiRail spokesman said it was not the practice of the Government to announce the appointment of new directors to SOEs.

Appointments to the KiwiRail