Slingshot, Flip and Orcon join Vodafone and Spark as guilty companies in a crackdown this year by the Commerce Commission on telcos misleading their consumers.

Three major telcos have admitted illegally billing customers after their contracts ended.

Internet providers Slingshot, Flip and Orcon have pleaded guilty to 13 charges under the Fair Trade Act over false representations in invoices sent to consumers.

The Commerce Commission charged the trio this year, which are all subsidiaries of parent company Vocus (New Zealand) Holdings Limited, the country's third-biggest internet provider.

New Zealand's consumer watchdog accused Vocus' companies of offending during a six-year period from January 2012 to March last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The three guilty telcos are now due to be sentenced during October at the Auckland

Related articles: