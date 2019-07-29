On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The three guilty telcos are now due to be sentenced during October at the AucklandDistrict Court.
The Commerce Commission's case against the companies was over invoices charging customers for a period after the agreed termination date of their contracts.
It is unclear how many customers may have been affected.
The Commerce Commission would not comment on the case prior to sentencing when approached by the Herald , while Vocus did not comment while its lawyer was out of the country.
But in an earlier statement, chief executive Mark Callander said the company had been co-operating with the Commerce Commission during its investigation.
"Unfortunately, over a six-year period, a very small percentage of customers leaving Vocus' residential ISPs who had given more than 30 days' notice of termination may have been billed incorrectly on their final bill," Callander said.