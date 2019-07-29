EDITORIAL

It's one of the great ironies of modern social democracy: The richer you are, the more able you are to avoid tax.

It goes with the territory, that the wealthy can afford the lawyers and accountants needed to structure their affairs in the most "tax efficient" way.

But is that fair in a world where the rich appear to be getting a lot richer?

New data shows that the number of super-rich earners in New Zealand has soared in the past five years with 350 people now worth more than $50 million.

