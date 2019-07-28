The number of super-rich earners on the New Zealand taxman's radar has skyrocketed in the past five years with 350 people now worth more than $50 million — some of whom are in a fight over more than $85 million in disputed tax.

The group - labelled High Wealth Individuals (HWI) by Inland Revenue - has soared 75 per cent since 2013, while the country's poorest residents continue to struggle.

The numbers have been described by commentators as extraordinary.

In the 2018 tax year, Inland Revenue was attempting to claw back $85.8m in disputed tax from some of those individuals

