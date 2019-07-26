Just two days after Air New Zealand launched a huge Grabaseat promotion on cheap flights, their competitor Jetstar has jumped on the bandwagon.

Domestic travellers can grab airfares for as low at $25 each way from Auckland to Napier, Nelson and New Plymouth.

There are also cheap deals between Auckland and other main centres like Wellington and Christchurch from $29 one-way, while Dunedin-Auckland flights are $39 each way.

Jetstar's deals end on Monday.

On Wednesday, Air New Zealand's Grabaseat promotion celebrates its 13th birthday with a huge promotion on domestic and international deals — with their cheapest flights being $13.

Grabaseat was offering 1000 $13 one-way flights to and from all Air New Zealand domestic ports, $99 one-way flights to Fiji, New Caledonia, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, and $299 one-way flights to Bali, Perth and Honolulu.