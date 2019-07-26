Ryman Healthcare's annual meeting yesterday took questions on the standard of its hospital-level care, risks on the health and safety front, staff development, relationships with suppliers and community group liaison.

"I would invest in Ryman but I would not live there," one shareholder told the board of comments made to her by a nurse this week, a statement which left chief executive Gordon MacLeod "very, very saddened".

Although the shareholder said the comment was made to her "off the cuff", she thought it important to raise at the meeting at Orewa's Evelyn Page village and questioned how Ryman was caring

