COMMENT:

"Boris - isn't that a Russian name?" I read that somewhere online this week. As has been widely predicted, Boris Johnson became the new UK Prime Minister this week, and so this is a short update on what we might expect from him and the Brexit process over the next few months.

I will try to put aside my personal opinions, but to say I am disappointed is a slight understatement. Not only do we have another global leader who looks like President Trump but acts like him too in many ways.

Boris Johnson's limitations have been widely reported

