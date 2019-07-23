An apparent aide of former UK Labour MP Jared O'Mara has publicly resigned on his former's boss' Twitter account, branding him a "selfish, degenerate p****".

Gareth Arnold, who claims to be a former member of the Independent MP's communications team, shared a brutal resignation letter writing that the "Comms Team [was] signing off forever."

Photo / Twitter

"Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with. You do not care about your constituents. You do not care about anyone but yourself," the disgruntled employee wrote.

"I cannot and will not defend you and your vile, inexcusable contempt for the people who voted you in. You selfish, degenerate p****.

Advertisement

"My fear is that now (as I quit) the rest of the staff will leave and once again you will close your office and stop helping anyone but still take your wages until you have the decency to call a byelection.

"Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than you. You have wasted opportunities which people dare not to even dream of.

"Consider this my resignation. Thanks, Gareth Arnold."

Photo / Twitter

The aide also signed off with a mic drop.

On his own Twitter account, Arnold wrote: "I am pretty sure Jared is asleep because he hasn't been in for a few weeks and hadn't replied to my WhatsApp... oh crumbs."

Later on, the employee wrote: "He has just messaged me and he pays that little attention to anything that he's not even seen the Tweet all of his constituents have. Unbelievable."

The resignation letter comes after O'Mara, who won the Sheffield Hallam seat against Nick Clegg in 2017, quit the Labour Party after being suspended following a string of misogynistic and homophobic comments he made online.

The MP has since been Independent MP after resigning from Labour in 2018.

Last week O'Mara announced that he intends to stand for election despite criticism of his voting record.

In April, the Yorkshire Post reported that he had shut down his office for a month after all of his staff either quit or were fired.

The Independent MP was allegedly unable to respond to phone calls or correspondence for around a month.