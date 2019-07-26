If it was a movie, you could call Vista Group International a sleeper hit.

Its unfashionable line of business and its founders' low-key Kiwi demeanour mean it has largely flown under the radar, even as its market capitalisation hits $1 billion.

It's a favourite with institutional investors but no household name, and most of those who have heard of it often don't appreciate its global success.

Co-founder Murray Holdaway says that when only about 1 per cent of your turnover is in New Zealand, "there's not a lot of point in shouting from the rooftops".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And to an outsider, Vista

Streaming killed the cinema star?

Related articles:

Global scale, no worldwide competition

Big Hollywood studios onboard with Movio

Helping Village out of the Stone Age

Coming attractions

Great - but a billion dollars worth of great?