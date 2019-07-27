COMMENT:

Each decade brings with it a new way to get into debt without thinking too much.

Consumer debt has been a growing problem since the advent of hire purchase in the 1970s.

In the 1980s it was the credit card.

Other major leaps forward (or backward) include revolving credit store cards such as Q Card, easy mortgage top ups to refinance the debt, debt-consolidation loans and, most recently, buy-now pay-later systems.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand tables tracking consumer debt from March 1999 to March 2019 show it ballooned from $6.679 billion to $16.905b with very few blips along

