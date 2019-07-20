An Australian watchdog has taken legal action against Samsung, saying some of its smartphones were advertised as water-resistant when - under many circumstances - they were not.

But although the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission picked on Korean smartphone maker, there were many targets.

Almost all the big-name handset makers market their top-shelf models as waterproof or, more typically, water-resistant, but have fine print saying that does not include saltwater, chlorinated water (e.g. a swimming pool or the water out of your kitchen or bath taps), high-pressure water such as a shower, steamed water (such as in a sauna), heated

Related articles:

Kiwi watchdog rules on shower claim

Slippery warranty when wet