EDITORIAL:

Competition is the best way to ensure consumers are getting a good deal.

If rivals are challenging each other on quality and price that means the public are getting a better choice of goods and services at cheaper rates.

Many Kiwis should then be looking forward to Spark's tilt into the world of paid sports television.

The phone and internet company's service, Spark Sport, made its first big splash into the market when it snapped up the shared rights to this year's Rugby World Cup with TVNZ.

The move was a coup and wrestled the rights away from Sky,

