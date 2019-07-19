Smoking pot cost Kimberly Cue her job.

Cue, a 44-year-old chemical engineer from Silicon Valley, received an offer this year from a medical device manufacturer only to have it rescinded when the company found out that she smoked prescription marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

"My email was set up with the company," she said. "My business cards were printed." But after a preemployment drug test came back positive for marijuana, a human resources representative told her the job was no longer hers.

"I've lost all confidence in the process," said Cue, who ultimately took a different job, at 20

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: