Nobody can seem to agree what a trade secret is, yet an Auckland architect is accused of stealing them from his former firm. Sam Hurley reports from his trial.

What is a trade secret?

It's a question which has been seemingly answered in New Zealand's Crimes Act but continues to be repeatedly asked of witnesses this week in the Auckland District Court.

Many do not know.

A 46-year-old architect, meanwhile, has been accused of stealing them from his former firm.

But even he, despite hearing nearly two weeks of evidence, is confused.

Charged with nine counts of stealing trade secrets for a pecuniary advantage, Michael Davies continued to give evidence for a second day yesterday.

"I didn't know what the definition of a trade secret is

