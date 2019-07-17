An Auckland architect accused of stealing trade secrets has taken the stand to testify in his own defence. Sam Hurley reports from the trial.

When someone speaks of trade secrets it invokes thoughts of Nasa's computer software for the Apollo 11 mission to the moon ... not allegedly stolen plans from a Kiwi architecture firm, a court has heard.

Sitting in a witness box at the Auckland District Court is Michael Davies, charged with nine counts of stealing trade secrets for a pecuniary advantage.

Today, the 46-year-old who talks with a mixed Kiwi and Essex accent had his chance to defend himself before the jury hearing his trial.

Davies is accused of stealing material from his former employer, Context Architects, as

