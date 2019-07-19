COMMENT:

I was in my teens when Mother developed a strong interest in the sharemarket. It was a dramatically different game in those days where the only communication method from the dining table in the suburbs was a telephone. The kind that had a cord attached to it and plugged into the wall socket. The Sydney Morning Herald business segments would pile up as long as she thought necessary, and that along with regular radio reports on the day's activity was how she conducted business. Unless she caught the heavily subsidised train into the city and watched the activity on

