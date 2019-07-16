Lawmakers made it clear at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday that they believe the biggest roadblock to Facebook's plan to enter the world of cryptocurrency and global finance is the company's reputation.

Facebook's cryptocurrency project, Libra, has been in the works for more than a year. It has an ambitious goal: to offer an alternative financial system that makes it possible to send money around the world with few fees.

But almost immediately, the company has run into resistance from Washington.

"Facebook is dangerous," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said at the hearing. "Facebook has said 'just trust us.' And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: