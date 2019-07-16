Three telcos have been charged by New Zealand's consumer watchdog for allegedly sending bills to customers after their contracts ended.

The Commerce Commission has filed charges against Slingshot, Flip and Orcon under the Fair Trading Act alleging the firms made false representations to customers for six years.

The three telcos have a common owner and are all part of Vocus New Zealand - the country's third-biggest internet provider.

The commission alleges the companies issued invoices which included charges to customers for the period after the agreed termination date for their contracts.

Advertisement

"In doing so, the Commission alleges the companies misrepresented their rights to payments because their customers only owed payment for the services provided prior to the agreed termination date."

The case is due in the Auckland District Court on July 23.