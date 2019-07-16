COMMENT:

Just about every New Zealand business depends on the internet nowadays in some form or the other. From communications to providing products and services, and being found by customers: it's all delivered via the internet.

That crucial online presence can be surprisingly fragile however. When something goes wrong it can really hurt, as barrister Michael Keall discovered. Literally, a single click - or the lack thereof - can make that domain you depend on disappear for days, maybe weeks.

Michael has had his business domain for over a decade, and paid for the renewal of the registration on time.

