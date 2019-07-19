Luxury homes, chartered yachts, security, chefs, chauffeurs and babysitters. The rich and famous are descending on New Zealand for the America's Cup and bringing in millions to our economy. Jane Phare meets the people catering to them.

Nearly two years before the America's Cup was due to descend on our shores, Kyria Warren received a call from a Cromwell businessman wanting to book her company's 70-foot launch for 46 days.

The director of Cruisetime was somewhat startled.

An approach from the owners of another big charter boat in the Auckland Viaduct asking if she could get them an America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: