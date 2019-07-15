COMMENT:

Eight new exchange-traded funds on the NZX have garnered more than $30 million of investment in their first month of trading and it may be just the tip of the iceberg.

An ETF is essentially a basket of assets that trade like a single stock. Critically, they offer low management fees.

Through platforms like NZX's Smartshares, Sharesies and InvestNow investors can gain exposure to a raft of companies like Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Corp and Nintendo by tapping into the new Japan Equities ESG ETF for $1.85 a unit and a management fee of 0.55 per cent.

"You get

