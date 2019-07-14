COMMENT

There are five nations in the developed world with an almost identical population of five million. They are Denmark, Norway, Finland, Singapore and New Zealand. All enjoy the world's highest living standards and unmatched quality of life. Except New Zealand. We remain the forlorn outlier on economic and social performance.

The Government's Wellbeing Budget claims to put children and the planet first. In reality, it is just a patchwork response to the ravages of neoliberalism. That extreme economic model is notorious for inequality.

The Wellbeing Budget does not confront, let alone recognise, the very powerful forces of economic retardation

