Social media giant Twitter suffered an hour-long worldwide outage this morning, with users unable to access the platform on both the website and mobile.

According to website DownDetector.com, Twitter began experiencing issues around 6.46am.

The highest user-reported incidents were from Western Europe and the US.

Twitter's service appeared to be restored about an hour later, at around 7.45am.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said: "We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter."

When visiting the website, an error message popped up and said: "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

An error message on the app also said: "Tweets aren't loading right now."

The Twitter outage comes on the heels of a string of technical problems on Instagram and Facebook.

On July 3, a technical glitch prevented Instagram users worldwide — as well as Facebook and WhatsApp users — from sharing or accessing photos and videos for much of the day.

That was less than a month after Instagram had an outage that lasted more than two hours, following two other major outages in June.