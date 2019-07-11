COMMENT:

As far as rivalries go down under, it doesn't get much bigger than New Zealand vs Australia. However, while bragging rights have been shared relatively evenly across our major shared sporting codes over the years, the story is somewhat different in terms of stock market performances (at first glance anyway).

Over the past decade while the NZ50 has gained around 275 per cent, our Antipodean neighbours' ASX200 has risen by just 75 per cent.

However, before we start with another round of high fives (we love beating the Aussies don't we), we are actually talking apples and oranges. Many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: