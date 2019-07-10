New Zealand's first stand-alone Lego store will be opening late this year in Auckland's up and coming mall.

Alceon Group today announced it will open New Zealand's first Lego Certified Store in late 2019 at Westfield Newmarket and provide an immersive new retail experience for brick enthusiasts.

The Auckland flagship store will be a custom-built interactive retail space with exciting features including signature Lego 3D brick models inspired by New Zealand icons.

Scentre Group, which owns New Zealand and Australia's Westfield malls opened a Lego store in March at Westfield Bondi Junction. Photos / Westfield Bondi Junction Facebook

Richard Facioni, executive director at Alceon Group, said the store would capitalise on the enduring appeal of the Lego brand and bring a world-class retail concept to New Zealand.

"We are delighted to bring this leading global retail experience to Auckland and are confident that Lego fans of all ages will respond very positively to the creativity, innovation and excitement that are hallmarks of Lego Certified Stores," Facioni said.

"The opening of Alceon's first Lego Certified Store in Auckland is an important strategic milestone as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading ANZ retail investment group.

"We look forward to the New Zealand debut of Lego Certified Stores as we unveil a unique and immersive Lego retail experience."

The announcement comes after Alceon Group was given the rights to open stand-alone certified Lego stores in Australia and New Zealand under a partnership with The Lego Group.

Scentre Group, which owns New Zealand and Australia's Westfield malls, opened a Lego store in March at Westfield Bondi Junction.

A lego feature inside Westfield Bondi Junction's Lego store. Photo / Westfield Bondi Junction Facebook

Scentre Group general manager leasing and retail solutions Andrew Hulls told the Herald:

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the world's most loved brands, Lego, to Westfield Newmarket and we know our customers will be too.

"We are transforming Westfield Newmarket into a world-class living centre that will offer unparalleled, first-of-its kind social and retail experiences, bringing together the best local and international brands under one roof.

"With Westfield Newmarket soon to be home to New Zealand's first Lego Certified Store as well as a number of other sought-after and first-to-market brands, we're confident the centre will offer something quite special for New Zealand – a place for locals and visitors alike to keep coming back to."

A lego feature inside Westfield Bondi Junction's Lego store. Photo / Westfield Bondi Junction Facebook

The $790m, 88,150sq m redevelopment of Westfield Newmarket is by far the largest scheme of its type in New Zealand, bringing the biggest new shopping centre to the single wealthiest residential enclave in the country.

The mega-mall now nearing completion will see 230 new shops open across many levels, replacing the outdated, inward-facing mall which has traded on the site for decades.