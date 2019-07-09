David Kirk, who captained the All Blacks to triumph in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987, has helped officially open Forsyth Barr's Kāpiti office.

Kirk is chairman of Forsyth Barr which is a New Zealand-owned firm providing a full range of investment services including portfolio management, investment advice and sharebroking, research, investment banking, as well as cash management and saving options.

With the Rugby World Cup looming, Kirk, who led the All Blacks to a 29-9 win against France at Eden Park, is anticipating a very competitive tournament.

All Black captain David Kirk with the cup after defeating France in the final of the first Rugby World Cup. Photo / John Stone

"There are a few teams that could win, and you can't always say that about world cups," he said pointing to the All Blacks, South Africa, England and Ireland especially.

"It's going to be tough and the All Blacks will have to play well to win in it."

The next few months are all important.

"The All Blacks have some of the best players in the world but I feel in the last couple of years we have been a little bit misfiring and haven't actually played really top class rugby.

"This year needs to be, and it seems strange to say it because we've got mostly the same players, but it does need to be a year of renewal for the All Blacks.

"They have to find a new stronger style of play."

David Kirk heads for the try line in the final against France. Photo / John Stone

Rugby, despite all the various laws and interpretations, hadn't changed.

Set pieces had to be good, speed and accuracy at the breakdown excellent, the engine room had to lay the platform for good ball going forward, and the halfs were always integral, he said.

And getting the rhythm and balance right "between playing the game at pace and tempo and not making unforced errors is important".

Kirk, who is also chairman of the New Zealand Rugby Players Association, would be taking a keen interest in the makeup of the All Blacks especially when the squad is trimmed.

"What will be interesting to me, and some of the difficult decisions he's [Steve Hansen] got to make, is whether he goes with older tried and true players or whether he goes with younger players who are on the way up but aren't so well known.

"I have a personal view about that, and think he should go for younger players, but we will see what happens."

Kirk enjoyed being in Kāpiti to help open the new office in Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu, which is the firm's 23rd office in New Zealand.

"The firm has been around a long time [83 years] and has alway been grounded in values, in what we think are New Zealand values, and doing the right thing for the people you work with, working hard, being humble and being proud of success."