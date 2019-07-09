New Zealand farmers paid close to $100 million in levies last year and still face a new biosecurity charge totalling $280m to help eradicate the cattle disease M.bovis.

The levies are paid to just three primary sector organisations - DairyNZ, Beef+Lamb NZ and the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR). And while farmers get to vote on a proposed levy amount every few years, paying those dues is not up for discussion thanks to the Commodities Levies Act.

The nearly $100m annual levy bill comprised $66.2m to DairyNZ, nearly $26m to Beef+Lamb and $4.6m to FAR. Dairy farmers because they send