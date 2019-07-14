Creative director Donielle Brooke, 31, discusses starting an online fashion business with former partner and Midnight Youth drummer Aidan Bartlett, new hires within the company and why the business is switching its focus to the clothing rental space.

What does your business do?

Designer Wardrobe is an online marketplace for women to buy, sell and rent clothing. We recently started buying our own dresses that we have started renting out to our community. We opened up a retail store about a year ago in Grafton in Auckland and we're looking to expand our store footprint and open another in Christchurch

