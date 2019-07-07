"How did the internet get so broken?"

That question anchors season three of "Crazy/Genius," the tech podcast hosted by Derek Thompson of The Atlantic. Its preview trailer runs through a litany of problems linked to the internet, from surveillance to misinformation to algorithmic bias. "What if we just tried turning it off for, like, a week," jokes Vox's Jane Coaston, "just to see what would happen?"

The ill effects of the internet are also examined in a clutch of current books — from "Coders," by journalist Clive Thompson (no relation to Derek) to "Tools and Weapons," by Microsoft president Brad

Related articles: