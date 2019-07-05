Fonterra's share and unit prices are recovering after a slump thought to have been caused by a cocktail of influences.

Dairy farmer-owned shares on Thursday dived 6.4 per cent to a record low $3.51, taking them down 24.8 per cent this year.

Fonterra Shareholder's Fund units in those shares fell 5.3 per cent to $3.55, also a record low and down 23.5 per cent this year so far.

A year ago they traded at $5.46.

Listed in 2012 at $5.57 and climbing to a record high of $8 the following year, Fonterra stock has since drifted south. It's been punished

