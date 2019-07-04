Recycling is struggling in much of the United States, and companies like Coca-Cola say they are committed to fixing it.

The beverage industry helps pay for pizza parties celebrating top elementary school recyclers and lends money to companies that process used plastic. Coca-Cola and Pepsi, along with Dow, the plastics producer, support nonprofit groups like Keep America Beautiful, which organize events like litter cleanups. A recent video funded partly by Keep America Beautiful featured models dancing through a recycling facility in Brooklyn, which one advertising writer said makes "recycling sexy." By 2030, Coca-Cola wants all of its packaging to be

Related articles:

'Let That Dog Lie'

'A Superior Strategy'

Lobbying Power Unleashed