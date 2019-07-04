The ASB has taken one of its key ad agency partners off retainer in a revamp of its marketing strategy.

The Herald understands that while the bank will continue working with branding partner True on a project basis, it will no longer be paying the agency an annual retainer, estimated by one source to exceed $500,000 a year.

ASB general manager of marketing Shane Evans would not confirm or deny the information, saying only that the bank would continue working with both True and its other agency partner, With Collective.

Sources told the Herald that at least some of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Worrying trend?

NZME boss calls out Government