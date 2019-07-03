An Auckland brewery has reached its $1.5 million crowdfunding target to build a bar and brewery.

Andrew and Hannah Childs of Behemoth Brewing still have another 24 hours of fundraising to go so are even hopeful of reaching the $2m mark, after conquering their target last night.

Behemoth kicked off its equity, "chur-holder" crowdfunding campaign last month in an ambitious plan to build a brewpub on Dominion Rd.

Andrew Childs wanted ordinary Kiwis to have the opportunity to own a share of the business, with him offering up the PledgeMe campaign. All it took was a minimum investment of $1000.

For the past six years, Childs has been brewing in a variety of spaces that he can rent.

But he hoped with a successful campaign their new home would give more flexible production, which would "really let us show the world what we are all about: Making great beer fun!"

Despite not having a fixed brewery abode, Childs has released a barrage of award-winning and also quirky beers in his short brewing history.

First there's the beer with the not-so-subtle dig at Donald Trump with its Dump The Trump American IPA. The Aussies have also been hit with its Underarm Transtasman IPA.

Churly's Bar and Restaurant will feature a 3000-litre brewery for commercial brews and a 600-litre brewery for keg-only beers, as part of Childs' continued dedication to smaller passion projects.

It'll also include a barrel programme for mixed-fermentation beers. Childs plans to have 25 beers on tap and, okay fine, even some wines and spirits.

The restaurant will have space for 140 people, which will be led by Hannah, who is a trained chef and an award-winning butcher.

It will feature "nose-to-tail cuisine". Showcasing her respect for the animal, Hannah will change the menu depending on where she is up to on the animal, in her on-site purpose-built butchery.

