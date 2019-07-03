Asian-fusion restaurant chain Wagamama is a cult favourite overseas but failed in New Zealand due to a developing market and changing customer tastes.

The UK-based business, which first launched in New Zealand over 10 years ago, introduced Asian-fusion cuisine to the market but the local hospitality market has changed leaps and bounds since then and the number of independent Asian eateries has skyrocketed in recent years outstripping the number of chain restaurants with higher prices.

Consumer tastes have also changed in that time, with many now accustomed to authentic tasting Asian cuisine which Wagamama, with its brand positioning of a

