"It's a very different approach, it's a much more confrontational approach," Ash said.
"Markets are tightening, not opening. This is very concerning. It imposes direct costs on businesses".
But the important point was that, for the most part, the dampening effect on the economy was coming more from the uncertainty than from the trade restrictions that have been imposed, he said.
The good news was that this meant it was not impossible to turn that around.
"If we begin to see more co-operation, more conversation, then this situation could flip quickly," he said. "Whether it will or won't, I don't know. But it is much easier to turn around a conversation than it is to undo restrictions that have been put in place."
We saw an example of how quickly sentiment could turn last week when a handshake between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prompted a global stock market rally.
"The headlines talk a lot about the US and China. But I think the tensions are more widespread than that," Ash said. "Japan is not happy, Europe is not happy the US is not happy and China is not happy."
"It derives largely from a frustration that the rules that are in place are inadequate with respect to certain sectors."
But the benefits that come from opening markets were demonstrable and the costs of closing them were clear, he said.
"We believe that we are going through a moment that's difficult but we're going to come back to the space of opening market," Ash said.
"But with a difference, opening markets but bringing more people along to benefit in those open markets, ensuring that growth is more inclusive and we don't leave regions and individuals and skill categories a behind."