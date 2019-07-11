On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Upstairs will include the main pavilion room, kitchen, social room and additional toilets.
The library will include meeting rooms on the bottom floor and a library and service centre above.
Omokoroa Sports and Recreation Society treasurer Dennis Cresswell said the build had been in the pipeline for as long as six years and the community had outgrown the facilities.
"Ōmokoroa's population has increased probably between 20 and 50 per cent," he said.
"It has been a requirement for the Ōmokoroa community for a long time. It has finally come to fruition."
In six years the community had raised $1.2m with the help of Lotto and Tauranga Energy and Consumer Trust grants and the Western Bay District Council.
Construction would start once the final $200,000 was raised, he said.
Omokoroa Community Board chairman Murray Grainger said the new build was great news for the community.
"The current library facility is far too small for the growing community out here," he said.
"The new sports centre and library space is a magic halfway solution to get us through the current space crisis."
Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber said the sports pavilion and library was part of the wider development of the Ōmokoroa community.
"This is just an added facility that is required for a growing community," he said.
Webber said the council was working with the society to ensure the build started as quickly as possible.
The sports pavilion and library was one of many commercial projects issued consent since the start of this year.
Priority One projects manager Annie Hill said and expanding kiwifruit sector and the development of packhouses and coolstores had boosted Western Bay building consents issued in the last four years.
Hill said more than $100m had been invested in the kiwifruit sector, including $72m in the Western Bay district.
"There is also a lot of residential building activity happening in the Western Bay," she said.
"As our population grows, it gives people additional options in terms of lifestyle blocks as well as rural residents living in areas such as Ōmokoroa, which has seen considerable growth in residential developments, as well as Katikati and Te Puke."
Building consents June 2019 summary - Western Bay of Plenty
Total value:$26.5m Total number: 130
Single/multi-dwelling consents: Total value: $15.2m Total number: 38
Commercial consents: Total value: $688,000 Total number: four
Government and community consents: Total value: $5.7m Total number: seven
Source: Priority One
Million-dollar-plus Western Bay commercial consents issued in 2019
JUNE - $2.2 million for a new sports pavilion and library - $1.6m for works to the Te Puna hall
MAY - $11.1m for the expansion of Claymark's log processing facility south of Katikati
APRIL - $1m for stage 3 of the Seeka development on Rangiuru Rd
MARCH - $3m for stage 3 of the packhouse and canopy extension at EastPack Limited
FEBRUARY - $1m to extend and enclose a canopy at Eastpack - $15m for a new aged care facility at Hamurana Rd