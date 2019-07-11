A multi-million dollar sports pavilion and library in Ōmokoroa has been approved.

Priority One's latest building consent report showed $2.2 million was issued for the new build at Western Ave last month.

The sports pavilion and library was one of $26.5m worth of building consents issued in the Western Bay of Plenty in June, which included $1.6m for works to the Te Puna Hall.

The sports pavilion is being built and funded by the Omokoroa District Sport and Recreation Society.

The project is a joint venture with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council, which will build a new facility

