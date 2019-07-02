Trade Me has appointed agencies from the Clemenger Group to take over its advertising account.

Auckland-based Colenso BBDO and Wellington-based Clemenger Group will now take over the responsibility of leading the Trade Me brand through a period of significant change.

"Clemenger BBDO and Colenso BBDO are a formidable team and they offer depth and creativity to our marketing teams in both Auckland and Wellington," said Trade Me acting chief customer officer and marketing director Regan Savage.

"We were impressed with the individuals' experience, perspectives and enthusiasm for Trade Me, but also how they came together as a team. It's clear

