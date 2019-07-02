COMMENT:

Why are registered nurses who work outside of District Health Boards (DHBs) so undervalued?

All registered nurses are highly trained and skilled professionals who ease pain and help save lives. Yet successive governments have enabled a growing pay disparity between nurses who care for people in public hospitals and those who care for people in aged care facilities.

Right now, that gap is sitting at around $5 an hour – that means aged care nurses are earning about $10,000 a year less than their hospital counterparts just because of their employer.

How can that be justified? Aged care nurses

